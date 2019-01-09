Chris Evans: Mike Pence an ‘Obsequious Little Worm’ Trying to ‘Sanitize’ Trump’s Lies

Actor Chris Evans attacked Vice President Mike Pence as an “obsequious little worm” attempting to “sanitize” President Donald Trump’s lies on the need to build a wall on the southern Mexico border.

“I know the President has said that that was his impression,” Pence said when asked about Trump’s recent claim that previous presidents told him wanted to build a wall. “I know I’ve seen clips of previous Presidents talking about the importance of border security, the importance of addressing the issue of illegal immigration… Honestly, the American people want us to address this issue.”

“Wow. @VP is an obsequious little worm desperately trying to sanitize Trump’s lies,” Evans said of Pence’s response. “He has no shame. Keep tap dancing you fool. We all see you.”

The Avengers star followed up his attack with criticism of Today Show interviewer Hallie Jackson’s “soft” line of questioning.

“Also, this line of questioning was way too soft,” the 37-year-old complained. “The volume of misinformation coming out of the White House is staggering. Without hard questioning when given the chance, the lying becomes normalized. American journalists need to find their courage.

Although not as outspoken as some of his Hollywood colleagues, the Captain America star is known to hold strong feelings against the Trump administration, having previously described his “rage” and “fury” at the American people for electing Trump as President.

“I feel rage. I feel fury,” Evans told Esquire 2017. “It’s unbelievable. People were just so desperate to hear someone say that someone is to blame. They were just so happy to hear that someone was angry. Hear someone say that Washington sucks. They just want something new without actually understanding. I mean, guys like Steve Bannon—Steve Bannon!—this man has no place in politics.”

