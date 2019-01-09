DC Comics Set to Release Superhero Comic Book Starring a Bungling Jesus Christ

DC Comics drew critical praise for its series of short-run books that re-imagine classic characters and coming up soon, the company is set to release a new book featuring an out-of-touch, bungling Jesus Christ in the lead.

The planned Vertigo imprint series will join previous re-imaginings such as the series about the 60s cartoon hit The Flintstones and a redux of the cartoon character Snagglepuss, both of which are stuffed with left-wing social justice warrior plots. Snagglepuss, for instance, was turned into a gay thespian, and The Flintstones featured socialist workers plots.

In the new comic, written by Mark Russell, Jesus Christ will be portrayed as an out-of-touch former savior who is cast out of his prison in heaven and back down to earth because God the Father felt that Christ messed up his first visit with mankind, Newsbusters reported.

The book is to be called Second Coming and will feature Jesus living in an apartment with a superhero named Sun-Man. Russell described the superhero as “the varsity quarterback son God never had.”

“An all-powerful superhero, named Sun-Man, has to share a two-bedroom apartment with Jesus Christ,” the writer told pop culture website Bleeding Cool. “The conceit is that God was so upset with Jesus’s performance the first time he came to Earth since he was arrested so soon and crucified shortly after, that he has kept him locked-up since then.”

God apparently notices Sun-Man doing good on earth and decides to send Jesus back to “learn” from the super man.

“God then sees this superhero on Earth a few thousand years later and says ‘that’s what I wanted for you!’ He sends Jesus down to learn from this superhero, and they end up learning from each other,” Russell said. “They learn the limitations of each other’s approach to the world and its problems.”

Russell also says that his Jesus will have been kept in a heavenly prison since his crucifixion because God is mad at him: “God was so upset with the fact that he got crucified the last time that he wouldn’t even let him look through the celestial keyhole at Earth to keep up.”

Apparently, Russell’s Jesus will have been totally unable to see what has been happening on earth in the interim and is shocked when he returns to earth and “he sees has been done in his name by Christianity in the last two thousand years.”

To review: God didn’t create Sun-Man, he only “sees him” on earth. God was mad a Jesus for bungling his first visit to earth that ended in a crucifixion. Jesus was put in prison by God after messing up. God sends Jesus to earth to “learn” from the superhero. God thinks Sun-Man makes a better son for him than Jesus. And now Jesus is furious with how Christians have treated his memory.

The Jesus comic may debut in March.

Russell is also planning to revisit the legendary Lone Ranger character but will portray the masked crime fighter as not fighting crime but, instead, as a crusader in a guerrilla war against ranch owners and Texas government officials.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.