Seth Meyers Under Fire for Mocking Victims Killed By Illegal Aliens

NBC late-night host Seth Meyers is taking heat after the official Late Night Twitter account joked about victims of illegal alien crime following President Donald Trump’s Oval Office address on border security.

“Is this Oval Office: SVU?” the Late Night with Seth Meyers account read in response to Trump talking about illegal alien murder victims.

“Over the last several years, I’ve met with dozens of families whose loved ones were stolen by illegal immigration. I’ve held the hands of the weeping mothers and embraced the grief-stricken fathers. So sad. So terrible,” Trump said during his Tuesday speech. “I will never forget the pain in their eyes, the tremble in their voices, or the sadness gripping their souls.”

“How much more American blood must be shed before Congress does its job?”

Meyers’ tweet was slammed on social media for its insensitivity.

“I’m sure that’s hysterical to the families of the murder victims the president just discussed” former NBC host Megyn Kelly said.

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld chimed in, “just wondering if there was anything less funny than seth meyers – turns out, it’s his twitter feed.”

Others reactions to the president’s address almost makes Meyers’ comment seem tame. Actress Rose McGowan compared Trump’s rhetoric to Hitler’s, while Alyssa Milano accused him of telling “straight lies.”

Below is more criticism of the Late Night tweet.

Why are you mocking the victims and their families? Illegal aliens murdering Americans isn't funny, scum. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) January 9, 2019

You're a lowlife POS, ain't no other way to say it. — Dennis Michael Lynch (@realDennisLynch) January 9, 2019

@NBCNews approves of and owns everything this degenerate says. Congratulations. — David Wohl (@DavidWohl) January 9, 2019

Sick. How long did you work on that disgusting “joke”? — Michelle Evoy (@mishevoy) January 9, 2019

I'm all for comedy and free speech, but geez man, this is far too soon, and poorly told. — Dylan (@FrosTieez) January 9, 2019