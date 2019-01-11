Former MSNBC Host Touré Apologizes After Being Accused of Sexual Harassment

Former MSNBC host and left-wing podcast host Touré Neblett apologized for his “language” in the workplace Thursday after being accused of repeatedly sexually harassing a woman he worked with throughout 2017.

“On the show, our team, including myself, engaged in edgy, crass banter, that at the time I did not think was offensive for our tight-knit group,” Touré said in a statement released Thursday.

“I am sorry for my language and for making her feel uncomfortable in any way. As a lead on the show, I should have refrained from this behavior. I have learned and grown from this experience.”

This comes after a woman identified as “Dani” made a number of harassment allegations against him, including that he ask for anal sex. She made her allegations in a social media post reported on by Essence:

Every Monday I used to work with him on a show in 2017 and he couldn’t stop asking me to do anal, how I looked naked, if I had sex over the weekend, what it would be like to fuck me, what his cum would look like on my face…I had to have the crew stay in the room w me while I got him ready…and when I left I called HR…he got fired instantly. He wrote me a huge apology for doing that in my DMs. Still have it. He did a 20/20 shoot in 2018 and I was there and he walked out. Told the producer that he was “embarrassed bc he was inappropriate with a staff member.” he really needs to take a seat.

The woman then posted a number of screenshots of popurted direct message exchanges from November 2017 where Touré apologizes to her and asks her not to say anything about his treatment of her.

Touré’s alleged harassment comes after he used the issue of sexual harassment to attack Republicans and conservatives several times throughout 2017.

“Another day, yet another sexual harassment scandal at Fox News. Does the place function like one giant men’s locker room?” he said in July 2017.

In November 2017, he said, “Here’s an idea: why not fight workplace sexual harassment by hiring *more* women? Or demand that the men you hire be professional. There’s always that.”

“We are awash in stories about sexual harassment and assault. For many men it has been a revelation to learn that this happens all the time. And still you’re looking at every female accuser as a liar until proven beyond a shadow of a doubt? You’re complicit,” he also said.

Toure was also vocal in condemning Harvey Weinstein as well as Donald Trump for sexual assault allegations against the two.

“Trump is the Harvey Weinstein of politics,” he said in October.