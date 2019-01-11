Gwyneth Paltrow Brings Ex-Husband Chris Martin on Honeymoon with Her New Husband

Calling it her “very modern honeymoon,” actress Gwyneth Paltrow raised eyebrows by inviting her children and her ex-husband on her Maldives honeymoon with her new husband Brad Fulchuk.

During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday, the actress, renowned for her dabbles in new age curealls, divulged the tidbit that she invited former hubby and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin on her honeymoon in December.

Gwyneth Paltrow noted that she not only invited Martin and her own children, but she also brought along Martin’s children from a previous marriage.

The Iron Man actress insisted that since her 2016 divorce with Martin, the two have stayed close friends.

Gwyneth Paltrow says that Martin “is like my brother.” Granted, not many new brides would be inviting their brothers on a honeymoon, either.

“We just wanted to minimize the pain for the kids,” Paltrow said. “They just want to see their parents around the dinner table, basically, so we just try to keep that.”

CBS found a relationship therapist who did think the whole situation was a tad unusual.

The therapist, Dr. George James, also noted that it takes a lot of honesty and communication to keep a relationship with a former spouse.

CBS prudently added, “experts say keeping in touch with an ex-spouse is not a great idea for couples who may have resentment or anger issues with one another.”

