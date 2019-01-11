Oprah Invites Beto O’Rourke to Star-Studded Live Q&A Event

Oprah Winfrey wants to hear more from possible 2020 presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic candidate that lost his 2018 challenge to Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

The famous media mogul has invited O’Rourke to join her for a one-on-one conversation in New York City.

The event will also include interviews with A-list Oscar contenders — Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan and Star is Born actor-director Bradley Cooper. The news was first reported by Deadline.

The conversation will take place in February in New York City and a ticket will cost $200.

O’Rourke made headlines on Thursday after live-streaming his teeth cleaning and talking about border security.

Oprah has ruled out a challenge to President Donald Trump in 2020 but remains a huge cultural force in politics.

Winfrey helped raise President Barack Obama’s national profile when he got to the Senate, even before he seriously thought about running for president. She ultimately endorsed Obama and campaigned for him for the 2008 election.

Oprah’s attempt to help Democrat candidate Stacey Abrams win the governor’s race in Georgia, however, fell flat.