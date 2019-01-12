Police: Utah Teen Caused Car Accident Playing ‘Bird Box Challenge’

Police in Layton, Utah, said a teenager participating in the “Bird Box Challenge” caused a two-car crash last Monday.

The teenager reportedly covered her eyes while driving, then veered into oncoming traffic and smashed into another car, Fox Salt Lake City reported.

The “Bird Box Challenge” is a viral fad that takes its name from the Sandra Bullock thriller broadcast recently on Netflix in which characters must stay blindfolded to stay safe from mind-controlling monsters that convince people to commit suicide when they look in their victim’s eyes.

Officers also say they did not learn the cause of the accident, which occurred on January 7, until the following Friday.

Lt. Travis Lyman of the Layton, Utah, Police Department, said the 17-year-old girl and her 16-year-old male passenger decided to take the challenge while she was driving, and she ended up driving her pickup into another car.

“Honestly I’m almost embarrassed to have to say, ‘Don’t drive with your eyes covered,’ but you know apparently, we do have to say that,” Lt. Lyman said. “The stakes are just so high, and it’s just such a potentially dangerous thing as it is: to try and do it in that way is inexcusable. It really puts everybody at risk.”

Police have recommended reckless driving charges should be filed against the teen driver, but the case may also bring further charges from the County Attorney’s Office.

