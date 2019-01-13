Anthony Scaramucci to Join CBS’ ‘Big Brother: Celebrity Edition’

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci will join the cast of CBS’ newest season of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition.

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Anthony Scaramucci will be the second former Trump White House aide to join the show, following the lead of Omarosa Manigault. The show is set to premiere on January 21st.

Scaramucci, a Harvard-educated businessman, joined the White House communications team in July 2017, lasting only 10 days and leaving after he made a number of explosive comments complaining about his coworkers to the New Yorker‘s Ryan Lizza.

Since departing the White House, Scaramucci has kept his profile up with regular appearance on cable news channels Fox News and CNN.

He frequently defends the president but has also attacked conservatives. In reaction to Laura Ingraham commenting on the changing demographics of America in August, Scaramucci said, “I really wish she wouldn’t talk like that because it sounds ignorant, and it’s unfortunate, particularly if you know your grandparents’ immigration story or you yourself are an immigrant.”

“I hope she walks it back. I hope she realizes that what she said is just not—it’s against the American values that she’s supposedly touting.”