Illinois Refuses Permit for Concert to Be Hosted By R. Kelly

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 21: R. Kelly performs at MSG Theater on November 21, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois officials say a concert in Springfield that was to be hosted by R. Kelly cannot take place in the wake of new sexual misconduct allegations against the R&B star.

Illinois Department of Agriculture spokeswoman Denise Albert told the Chicago Tribune that the application for the Spring Break Jam in April was denied Thursday because of security concerns following protests outside Kelly’s Chicago studio this week.

Kelly has been under fire since the recent airing of a Lifetime documentary ”Surviving R. Kelly .” He has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JANUARY 09: Demonstrators gather near the studio of singer R. Kelly to call for a boycott of his music after allegations of sexual abuse against young girls were raised on the highly-rated Lifetime mini-series “Surviving R. Kelly” on January 09, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

A tip that Kelly was holding two women against their will prompted Chicago police to visit his residence Friday in Chicago’s Trump Tower. Officers interviewed Kelly and the women but found no evidence of wrongdoing.

.