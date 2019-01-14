Chris Evans Suggests Lindsey Graham Is Being Blackmailed: ‘What Do They Have on You?’

Actor Chris Evans attacked Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) Sunday, blasting his “shameful 180” on supporting President Donald Trump and suggesting that he is being blackmailed.

“Hey Smithers, remember when you said this: ‘You know how you make America great again, tell Donald Trump to go to hell.’ What do they have on you?” Chris Evans said.

“I can’t tell if this shameful 180 is born of fear or thirst. Either way, we will always remember you as nothing more than remora,” the Captain America actor added.

The 37-year-old’s post was in response to Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham urging President Trump to declare a national emergency to build a southern border wall.

“They hate President Trump more than they want to fix problems — even problems THEY acknowledged to be real and serious in the past! Democrats will do everything in their power to stop Trump in 2020,” Graham said.

The South Carolina senator added, “Mr. President, Declare a national emergency NOW. Build a wall NOW.”

As Evans’ post notes, Graham was actively opposed to Trump during the 2016 Republican primaries.

Since the 2016 election, Graham has grown closer to the president, and was widely lauded by conservatives for his strident defense of Brett Kavanaugh after the then-Supreme Court nominee was accused of decades-old sexual misconduct during his confirmation hearings in September.

Following his defense of Kavanaugh, Graham was attacked by several Hollywood stars who mocked him over gross rumors that Graham, an unmarried man, is gay.

Rosie O’Donnell told Graham, “fuck u u closeted idiot.”

Meanwhile, Kathy Griffin mocked, “Oh lookee lookee here. Miss Lindsey Graham doesn’t have the balls to speak up today does she?”