John Kasich Joins Hollywood Talent Agency As CNN Contributor Rumors Swirl

Former Republican Governor of Ohio John Kasich, a virulent opponent of President Donald Trump, has signed up to be represented by major Hollywood talent agency, fueling speculation that he is looking for a gig on TV.

Reporter Carla Marinucci tweeted a press release noting that John Kasich has signed with the Beverly Hills-based United Talent Agency that was released on Kasich’s very last day as Ohio’s governor.

New! @JohnKasich, two term Ohio governor, has signed with powerhouse United Talent Agency in Beverly Hills… pic.twitter.com/VYY9aHY8t2 — Carla Marinucci (@cmarinucci) January 14, 2019

UTA represents some of the biggest stars in Hollywood, including Michael Douglas, Chris Pratt, Harrison Ford, Kevin Hart, Angelina Jolie, and Will Ferrell. The high-profile agency exclaimed that the 66-year-old Kasich is one of “conservative politics’ most influential voices,” seemingly bringing onto question UTA’s definition of “conservative.”

“We’re thrilled to work with Gov. Kasich as he looks to the future by bringing his unique experience, wisdom, and perspective to an even wider array of audiences,” UTA co-president Jay Sures said in a statement.

“I am excited to work with UTA to keep my voice across the world and share my experiences and observations to help improve the lives of others, Kasich reportedly said in the agency’s press release.

Hot on the tail of the release of UTA’s announcement, speculation began flying that Kasich was looking to join CNN or MSNBC as an on-air talking head.

For instance, CNBC claimed that, “Kasich has signaled to close advisors and some donors that he is looking to sign with either CNN or MSNBC as he finishes his two-term tenure as Ohio’s governor, according to three people with knowledge of the conversations, including two who have been close to the governor since his 2016 presidential run.”

Driving the speculation of Kasich’s TV ambitions, UTA reps a long list of media personalities including CNN hosts Dana Bash, Jake Tapper, Anderson Cooper, Don Lemon, and Jim Acosta. The company also reps for Meghan McCain, NBC’s Chuck Todd, and Fox hosts such as Brian Kilmeade, Bill Hemmer, and Norah O’Donnell.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.