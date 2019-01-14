Lin-Manuel Miranda: Trump Lies ‘As Easy As You and I Breathe’

Hamilton creator, actor, and left-wing activist Lin-Manuel Miranda declared Sunday that President Donald Trump tells lies “every day, all day, reflexively.”
“Your occasional reminder that our current president lies as easy as you and I breathe air. Every day, all day, reflexively,” Lin-Manuel Miranda said in a social media post.
Your occasional reminder that our current president lies as easy as you and I breathe air.
Every day, all day, reflexively.
— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 13, 2019
Miranda, a staunch critic of President Trump, has frequently used his voice to advocate for illegal aliens.
In October, he contributed music to a children’s album titled, Singing You Home – Children’s Songs for Family Reunification, which supports families in the United States illegally.
The 38-year-old also campaigned for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.
Include women in the sequel. #WORK @HillaryClinton pic.twitter.com/mRcX5GPGzs
— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 12, 2016
He even performed a cringe-worthy rap song for the campaign, singing:
Watch Hillary examine the terrain
Watch her campaign with the man Tim Kaine
Tim Kaine in the membrane
Tim Kaine in the brain (number four!)
Hillary makes each decision
Looking at the world from a rarefied position
A public servant with tenacity, agility
Mi gente, experience is not a liability
In another part of the song, he says, “Yes, in a world gone berserk, Hillary rolls up her sleeves and goes to work! I have only one overwhelming feeling, anybody here wanna shatter a glass ceiling?”
More recently, the director worked with Michelle Obama and Tom Hanks on a voter registration drive ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.
