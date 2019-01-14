Ron Perlman Explodes on GOP: ‘You Are the KKK Party’ ‘F*ck You’

Actor and outspoken leftist Ron Perlman exploded on the Republican Party Monday, calling them the “KKK party” in an unhinged rant.

“Hey Kevin McCarthy! Ted Cruz! Steve Scalise! How dare you suddenly start condemning the Nazi that is Steve King when you’ve been cheering him on for his entire embarrassing career! You are the KKK party. Own it muthafuckas! And one more thing…FUCK YOU!” Ron Perlman said.

This comes after Iowa Rep. Steve King made a shocking comment during an interview with the New York Times in which he appeared to defend white nationalism.

“White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive” King was quoted as saying.

“Why did I sit in classes teaching me about the merits of our history and our civilization?”

King defended himself in a statement reading in part, “I reject those labels and the evil ideology that they define.”

However, the quotes haunted King throughout the weekend, with many Republicans condemning him.

Perlman’s tweet labeling the Republican Party the “KKK party” flies in the face of basic American political history.

The Klan, originally formed in Tennessee by Confederate Army veterans, has been much more associated with the Democratic Party than the Republican Party throughout it’s various iterations. In 2008, Barack Obama was endorsed by West Virginia Democrat Robert Byrd, himself a former Klan leader. Hillary Clinton also had a political relationship with Byrd.

Hugo Black, a Supreme Court justice and Democrat nominated by Franklin Roosevelt, was also a former Klan member.

Ron Perlman’s social media outbursts often target President Trump and other Republicans. In November, the 68-year-old declared that Trump will soon be in “chains” for treason.

“And go he will. Preferably in chains. For the high crime of Treason,” the Sons of Anarchy actor said.