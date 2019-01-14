Stephen King: Republicans May Be Supporting a ‘Russian Asset’

Horror author Stephen King attacked President Donald Trump by peddling the fake news reports that the FBI thought Trump was a “Russian asset.”

The It writer went on the attack against several GOP politicians, particularly Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, who have sided with President Trump at one time or another.

“Republican Reps and Senators—including Kavanaugh sweetie Susan Collins—may be supporting a President who is an active or passive Russian asset. How surreal is that?” King said.

Republican Reps and Senators—including Kavanaugh sweetie Susan Collins—may be supporting a President who is an active or passive Russian asset. How surreal is that? — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 13, 2019

King is, of course, referring to a recent report that the Obama-era FBI began “investigating” Trump for being a “possible” Russian operative in 2016. The reports contained no proof at all, just claims and innuendo.

But Sunday’s tweet is just another example of how President Trump lives in King’s head every single day. The horror writer and Hollywood producer is so obsessed with President Trump that he unleashes near daily Twitter attacks on the president.

Several days ago, for instance, the Pet Cemetery author claimed Trump was “holding federal workers hostage” for his “pet project” of building the wall.

In another screed, King insisted that Trump was “rotten to the core.” And in another he screeched that Trump must be “removed from office.”

