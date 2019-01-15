Chelsea Handler Questions Whether Trump Supporters Enjoy People Suffering

Actress Chelsea Handler speculated in a Tweet on Tuesday whether supporters of President Donald Trump enjoy watching people suffer.

“Watching our president behave like an errant toddler depriving people of their basic necessities—people who are supposed to be protected by our government—should warm his supporters hearts. Does it? Do you guys enjoy watching people suffer? For a large slab of cement?” Chelsea Handler posted on Twitter.

The government has been shut down for over three weeks as Democrats refuse to pass funding for the government that includes funding for a border wall.

Handler doesn’t need a government shutdown to hate the president, however. The 43-year-old recently spread fake news about Russia and proclaimed that his 2016 campaign was made up of “treasonous idiots.”

“Yeah, Trump’s campaign manager sharing polling data with Russian oligarchs. ‘No collusion.’ I mean, can we be done with these treasonous idiots already? How fucking long is this going to go on? It’s beyond stupid,” she said.

The Netflix host is one of many Hollywood stars to attack not only the president, but his supporters. Actor Josh Charles recently attacked all Trump supporters in vulgar terms in a recent social media post.

“I’m so sick of this mothefucker. Just so sick. This needs to end. Fuck him and every single person who continues to support him and his dangerous administration,” Charles said last week.

Rapper Snoop Dogg has also attacked Trump-supporting Americans, saying in September that all supporters of the president are “motherfuckin’ racist.”

“I don’t give a fuck. If you like that nigga, you motherfuckin’ racist, fuck you and fuck him. Now what? Draw the line, nigga,” the California rapper said in a radio interview.