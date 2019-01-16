Alec Baldwin Asks: ‘What Wall Will Keep Trump Out?’

Actor and professional Trump impersonator Alec Baldwin suggested the need for a wall to keep out President Trump.

“What wall will keep Trump out ?” Alec Baldwin asked in a Tweet on Tuesday.

Last month, Baldwin took to Twitter to declare that Trump’s presidency was a punishment for America’s historical sins.

“Trump is a curse, brought down on us as punishment 4 our sins. The slaughter of Native Americans, slavery, Japanese internment, Vietnam. Every hateful, misogynistic, racist notion, intertwined w our better nature, Trump embodies those. He is us. Now we can face it + exorcise it,” the 60-year-old said.

The frequent SNL star joins many of his fellow Hollywood stars in his opposition to funding for border security.

The federal government has been in a partial shutdown for over three weeks due to Democrats’ refusal to pass spending that includes funding for President Trump’s promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Last week, many celebrities reacted with disgust and outrage to Trump’s televised Oval Office address. Rose McGowan, a Hollywood actress and #MeToo activist, said that the speech exhibited “Hitler-Ian rhetoric.”

Trump was grooming hard tonight. Hitler-Ian rhetoric. Wake up. Fight back or sit down Democrats — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 9, 2019

Comedian Michael Ian Black joked, “I may not always agree with him, but I have to admit that nobody slurs his lies better than Trump.”