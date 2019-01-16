Alec Baldwin Asks: ‘What Wall Will Keep Trump Out?’

FILE - This Feb. 4, 2017 file photo released by NBC shows Alec Baldwin portraying President Donald Trump in the opening sketch of "Saturday Night Live," in New York. Baldwin doesn't expect to take his impression of President Trump from "Saturday Night Live" to the annual White House Correspondents' Association …
Will Heath/NBC via AP, File

Actor and professional Trump impersonator Alec Baldwin suggested the need for a wall to keep out President Trump.

“What wall will keep Trump out ?” Alec Baldwin asked in a Tweet on Tuesday.

Last month, Baldwin took to Twitter to declare that Trump’s presidency was a punishment for America’s historical sins.

“Trump is a curse, brought down on us as punishment 4 our sins. The slaughter of Native Americans, slavery, Japanese internment, Vietnam. Every hateful, misogynistic, racist notion, intertwined w our better nature, Trump embodies those. He is us. Now we can face it + exorcise it,” the 60-year-old said.

The frequent SNL star joins many of his fellow Hollywood stars in his opposition to funding for border security.

The federal government has been in a partial shutdown for over three weeks due to Democrats’ refusal to pass spending that includes funding for President Trump’s promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Last week, many celebrities reacted with disgust and outrage to Trump’s televised Oval Office address. Rose McGowan, a Hollywood actress and #MeToo activist, said that the speech exhibited “Hitler-Ian rhetoric.”

Comedian Michael Ian Black joked, “I may not always agree with him, but I have to admit that nobody slurs his lies better than Trump.”

 

.