George Takei: Trump’s White House McDonald’s Dinner Represents America’s ‘National Trauma’

Actor George Takei attends the star presentation ceremony for his Star Trek co-star Walter Koenig (not in photo) on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California September 10,1 2012. Koenig, who portrayed the Russian character 'Chekov', is the final 'Star Trek' cast member to receive a star on the …
ROBYN BECK/AFP/GettyImages

Star Trek star and liberal activist George Takei declared Tuesday that President Trump’s McDonald’s dinner with the Clemson football players represented America’s “national trauma.”

“The White House dinner for the Clemson Tigers summed up our national trauma perfectly: An isolated, self-proclaimed billionaire, ever stingy when paying the tab, forces real heroes to listen to him drone on senselessly, making this about him while their food goes cold and soggy,” George Takei said.

The White House served McDonald’s Big Macs and other fast food items to Clemson football players Monday. The food, which was paid for by the president, was needed because a partial government shutdown had furloughed the staff needed to cook.

“So I had a choice. Do we have no food for you? Because we have a shutdown, or do we give you some little quick salads that the first lady will make, along with, along with the second lady, they’ll make some salads. And I said, you guys aren’t into salads. Or do I go out, Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, do I go out and send out for about 1,000 hamburgers? Big Macs. So, we actually did that,” Trump told the players.

Takei has been a frequent critic of the president. The 81-year-old attacked Trump in 2017 after he announced a ban on transgender people serving in the military.

“Donald: With your ban on trans people from the military, you are on notice that you just pissed off the wrong community. You will regret it,” the Fresh Off the Boat actor warned. “Invidious discrimination against any group must be opposed by all. Straight/Cis allies: Will you stand with LGBTs? .”

.