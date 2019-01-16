Rapper Cardi B exploded on President Trump Tuesday for serving McDonald’s to the Clemson football team, calling it “disrespectful” and saying the players shouldn’t have gone at all.

“If you gonna fly out a team that bust they ass practicing–you gonna fly them out to give them some cold motherfuckin’ french fries, that is disrespectful, and that’s like spitting in a nigga’s face,” Cardi B said.

“Like I swear to God, if I was there, I would have punched the motherfuckin’–I would have motherfuckin’ punched the wig out of Trump, bro,” the rapper, real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar said.

President Trump served fast food to the Clemson football team during their visit to the White House, due to the ongoing government shutdown.

In a statement, White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said, “Because the Democrats refuse to negotiate on border security, much of the residence staff at the White House is furloughed–so the President is personally paying for the event to be catered with some of everyone’s favorite fast foods.”

Earlier this evening, President @realDonaldTrump treated the Clemson Tigers football team to dinner in the State Dining Room! #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/P5JAo6yzfR — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 15, 2019

The “Money” rapper attacked Trump during an interview in June, telling Rolling Stone, “He has made divisions in this country — he almost made a crazy civil war between the blacks and the whites.”

“He has proven himself to be a madman so many times, and proven himself to be disrespectful to women, and that still hasn’t gotten him impeached,” she said, also referring to Trump as a “dickhead.”

However, the 26-year-old apparently doesn’t like to talk politics too much. During an October interview with Jimmy Kimmel, she said, “I’ve always been interested in politics but, the thing is… now I gotta, like, be careful what I say you know.”

“You know, if I make certain points I be feeling like the government’s gonna say, like, ‘this girl be up to something, we might have to get rid of her.'”