Actress Sarah Silverman spoke out about the Women’s March’s ties to anti-Semitism Wednesday, saying she is “heartbroken” but will “stay hopeful” that things will change.

“I cannot imagine having such mild feelings over such a furious hatred of an entire people,” Sarah Silverman said in a social media post.

Oh this life… https://t.co/GCpOYZdgLT — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) January 16, 2019

Silverman’s post was in response to Women’s March organizer Tamika Mallory’s refusal to condemn the remarks of Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan during an appearance on The View this week:

Women's March leader Tamika Mallory on The View today refused to condemn Louis Farrakhan's past remarks about Jewish people Watch as she is pressed repeatedly on the issue by @MeghanMcCain pic.twitter.com/ikZFoFyLFz — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) January 14, 2019

The Women’s March, which is organizing its annual protests around the country this weekend, has repeatedly faced controversy due to its organizers’ associations with Louis Farrakhan.

Celebrity activist Alyssa Milano distanced herself from the march in November due to anti-Semitism.

Mallory previously praised Farrakhan and explained her past support on The View, saying, “I didn’t call him the greatest of all time because of his rhetoric; I called him the greatest of all time because of what he’s done in black communities.” She has also previously said that white Jews “uphold white supremacy.”

Farrakhan has a long history of anti-Semitic rhetoric. He has called Adolf Hitler “a very great man” and recently referred to Jews as termites, saying, “I’m not an anti-Semite. I’m anti-Termite.”