Louis C.K. Comeback Tour: ‘I Like to Jerk Off, and I Don’t Like Being Alone’

Disgraced comedian Louis C.K. reportedly joked about his own sexual misconduct during a standup set Wednesday, simply telling the audience, “I like to jerk off, and I don’t like being alone.”

According to the Daily Beast, Louis C.K. joked openly about his admission that he masturbated in front of women without their consent.

“You’ve read the worst possible things you could read about a person, about me, and you’re here,” he remarked to the crowd.

The former Louie star also seemed to address the controversy caused by a recent set of his that leaked online. In the set, he can be heard ripping on Parkland survivors and anti-gun activists like David Hogg.

“If you ever need people to forget that you jerked off, what you do is you make a joke about kids that got shot,” the 51-year-old said, also telling the audience, “The whole point of comedy is to say things that you shouldn’t say. That’s the entire point.”

Indeed, the comedian caused quite a stir after he joked about Parkland survivors and “gender-neutral” people.

The I Love You, Daddy director joked, “They’re like royalty, they tell you what to call them. ‘You should address me as they/them, because I identify as gender neutral.’ Oh, okay. Okay. You should address me as ‘there,’ because I identify as a location. And the location is your mother’s cunt.”

i mean he's like a RW comic now. hes milo pic.twitter.com/QYOGI7TrGa — jack allison (@jackallisonLOL) December 31, 2018

“They testify in front of Congress, these kids. Like what–what are you doing? You’re young, you should be crazy, you should be unhinged, not in a suit. Fuck you, you’re not interesting, because you went to a high school where kids got shot? Why does that mean I have to listen to you?…You didn’t get shot, you pushed some fat kid in the way, and now I’ve gotta listen to you talking?”

In reaction to these jokes, many Hollywood stars attacked him. Actress Ellen Barkin said that she hoped Louis C.K. got “raped” and “shot at” while SNL funny man Pete Davidson joked about him dying.