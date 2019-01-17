Rapper Soulja Boy attacked Kanye West during a radio interview Wednesday, questioning his support for President Trump in a crass rant.

“Real street niggas and young kids like me, the younger generation, we lookin’ at you like you goofy, bruh. You up here supporting Trump and shit, bruh? You supporting Trump, bruh? What the fuck wrong with you, bruh? That shit not right, bruh,” Soulja Boy said during an interview on the Breakfast Club, a New York radio show.

“Trump–you need to stop supporting Trump, bruh. That’s cap, bruh. That’s not right bruh. My folks went through too much shit for you to be out here doing this goofy shit,” he continued.

Lmao he going in on Kanye 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LikSnridMx — Rap Game Forrest Gump (@Sixfever) January 16, 2019

“My grandaddy been though too much, my grandmomma and my great grandaddy, and they from Mississippi, and we went through slavery and shit, bruh. So you can’t do that, man. You gotta put on for the black community, bruh. This shit not right. You too famous, your voice too big. Don’t do that shit.”

The “Crank That” rapper also called for Barack Obama to become president again.

“We need Barack Obama back in office again, bro. I know he did eight years, we need another four years–this shit that Trump doing ain’t right, bruh,” he said.

During his rant, the 28-year-old also referred to white people as “crackas.”

Kanye West has faced backlash from many in the hip-hop community due to his support for the president.

In October, he visited the White House and showed his support for President Trump, bashing liberals and the media.

In response, rapper T.I. attacked West for his support and said he would have slapped him if he was there.

“From what I can gather… This is the most repulsive, disgraceful, Embarrassing act of desperation & auctioning off of one’s soul to gain power I’ve ever seen,” the rapper said.

“I feel that I’d be compelled to slap de’Fuq outta you bro For the People!!! You ass kissing and boot licking on a whole new level &I refuse to associate myself with something so vile,weak,& inconsiderate to the effect this has on the greater good of ALL OUR PEOPLE!!!!” he said.

Jay-Z also had some harsh words for Kanye West in a song released in November that told West, “enjoy your chains.”