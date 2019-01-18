Hollywood Declares Victory Over Trump After Unsubstantiated Buzzfeed ‘Bombshell’

Hollywood celebrities couldn’t contain their joy Friday after an explosive story from BuzzFeed alleged that President Trump directed his then-personal lawyer Michael Cohen to lie to Congress about plans for a Trump Tower in Moscow.

Though the anonymously-sourced report has yet to be verified, the left-wing activists of Hollywood immediately took a victory lap.

Rosie O’Donnell responded, “he is fucked

“Holy Fuckballs! Lock him up!” Kathy Griffin exclaimed, adding, “IMPEACH AND CONVICT THE MOTHERFUCKER.”

Celebrity activist Alyssa Milano simply said, “He’s toast.”

“In addition to high crimes and misdemeanors, it seems like you should be able to impeach a president for being a total fucking douchebag,” comedian Michael Ian Black said.

Star Trek actor George Takei chimed in, “Anyone else notice that the allegations and evidence against Trump keep getting more serious and rock solid? This is no doubt by design; the nation needs to understand that we’re dealing with a criminal who has something to hide before Mueller reveals what it is Trump is hiding.”

And much, much more gloating ensued:

