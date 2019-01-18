Hollywood Declares Victory Over Trump After Unsubstantiated Buzzfeed ‘Bombshell’

Hollywood celebrities couldn’t contain their joy Friday after an explosive story from BuzzFeed alleged that President Trump directed his then-personal lawyer Michael Cohen to lie to Congress about plans for a Trump Tower in Moscow.

Though the anonymously-sourced report has yet to be verified, the left-wing activists of Hollywood immediately took a victory lap.

Rosie O’Donnell responded, “he is fucked happyDAY # mpeachTheMFTraitor”

“Holy Fuckballs! Lock him up!” Kathy Griffin exclaimed, adding, “IMPEACH AND CONVICT THE MOTHERFUCKER.”

Holy Fuckballs! Lock him up! https://t.co/C0Js1gXpbU — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 18, 2019

IMPEACH AND CONVICT THE MOTHERFUCKER — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 18, 2019

Celebrity activist Alyssa Milano simply said, “He’s toast.”

He’s toast. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 18, 2019

“In addition to high crimes and misdemeanors, it seems like you should be able to impeach a president for being a total fucking douchebag,” comedian Michael Ian Black said.

In addition to high crimes and misdemeanors, it seems like you should be able to impeach a president for being a total fucking douchebag. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) January 18, 2019

Star Trek actor George Takei chimed in, “Anyone else notice that the allegations and evidence against Trump keep getting more serious and rock solid? This is no doubt by design; the nation needs to understand that we’re dealing with a criminal who has something to hide before Mueller reveals what it is Trump is hiding.”

Anyone else notice that the allegations and evidence against Trump keep getting more serious and rock solid? This is no doubt by design; the nation needs to understand that we’re dealing with a criminal who has something to hide before Mueller reveals what it is Trump is hiding. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 18, 2019

And much, much more gloating ensued:

President Trump Directed His Attorney Michael Cohen To Lie To Congress About The Moscow Tower Project https://t.co/ULeH9VB4la — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) January 18, 2019

Always like to be honest with you guys.

Before it gets widely reported, Ellen has asked me to lie about her Russian stuff. — andy lassner (@andylassner) January 18, 2019

All the news feels like we know it already.https://t.co/gFHKEWaNVa — Bill Prady (@billprady) January 18, 2019

Feels like some struggling journalist found a monkey’s paw 4 years ago and was like “I wish there was more news.” — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 18, 2019