Conservative Hollywood star James Woods blasted socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a social media post Thursday, calling her the “most dangerous person in America.”

James Woods cautioned conservatives about Ocasio-Cortez, saying “Ignore her at your peril…”

This is the most dangerous person in America right now. Ignore her at your peril… pic.twitter.com/xl9AccTkgD — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 17, 2019

Unlike many of his fellow Hollywood stars, James Woods is an outspoken conservative, and frequently uses social media to spread his views.

In September, the actor was temporarily locked out of Twitter for posting a humorous meme two months before about men staying home on election day so women’s votes would count more.

“Pretty scary that there is a distinct possibility this could be real. Not likely, but in this day and age of absolute liberal insanity, it is at least possible…” he said when posting it.

Pretty scary that there is a distinct possibility this could be real. Not likely, but in this day and age of absolute liberal insanity, it is at least possible… https://t.co/x9Vx2YfTpQ — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 20, 2018

The Casino actor called out Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey for the lockout, saying, “You are a coward, @jack. There is no free speech for Conservatives on @Twitter.”

“The irony is, Twitter accused me of affecting the political process, when in fact, their banning of me is the truly egregious interference,” the 71-year-old said.

“Because now, having your voice smothered is much more disturbing than having your vocal chords slit. If you want to kill my free speech, man up and slit my throat with a knife, don’t smother me with a pillow.”