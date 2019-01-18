Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez expressed support for rapper Cardi B Friday after she lashed out at Trump and his “racist” supporters this week.

“I do, I do,” Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said in response to a TMZ reporter who asked her if more people like Cardi B should speak up about politics.

“I mean, Bronx girls are gonna re-open the government, okay?” she said. The socialist congresswoman also teased Mitch McConnell, saying, “We have voted to open the government and we know that we have secured Republican Senate votes to open the government, so all we need to do is have Sen. Mitch McConnell call the vote.”

Cardi B, a New York rapper famous for her song, “Bodak Yellow,” angrily attacked President Trump and his supporters in multiple live-streamed rants this week.

“This shit is really fucking serious bro. This shit is crazy. Our country is in a hellhole right now. All for a fucking wall,” the 26-year-old said.

Cardi B just posted this on Instagram #CardiB2020 pic.twitter.com/zg4prRUfdG — jordan (@JordanUhl) January 16, 2019

In another video, she said, “You promised these fucking racist rednecks that you was gonna build the wall, but you know that was impossible.”

“But they voted for you and you promised them this shit so now you have to do it.”

The rapper, real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, also attacked Trump for serving McDonald’s to the visiting Clemson football players in the White House, saying she would have beat Trump up physically if she was there.

“I swear to God, if I was there, I would have punched the motherfuckin’–I would have motherfuckin’ punched the wig out of Trump, bro.”