Hollywood Director Ava DuVernay to Host National Day of Racial Healing with Judd Apatow, Eva Longoria

Hollywood Director Ava DuVernay is set to host a “National Day of Racial Healing” with her ARRAY film company to address efforts to end “discrimination and injustice.”

Ava DuVernay will welcome director Judd Apatow and actress Eva Longoria for the livestreamed event starting at 1PM on Tuesday, January 22, Deadline Hollywood reported.

Others scheduled to participate in the event include transgender actor Laverne Cox, child actress Storm Reid, singer Melissa Etheridge, and losing Democrat candidate for Georgia governor Stacey Abrams.

“There’s a lot of talking and tweeting these days,” DuVernay told Deadline Hollywood. “A lot of pontification about where we are as a country and how we arrived here. When Kellogg approached ARRAY about working together on furthering and deepening those conversations, I was all in.”

“The responsibility of fighting inequality and injustice is all of ours,” the Oscar-nominated Selma director said. “But it’s particularly important that those of us with certain visibility and influence use our platforms to urge bold conversations. We can never give up on pushing this nation to live up to its promise.”

The A Wrinkle in Time director is partnering with the far-left W.K. Kellogg Foundation for the “healing” event which has been held since 2016.

