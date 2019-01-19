Bill Maher Has Trump-Putin Sex Fantasy: ‘Forget Collusion, I Want to Know If There’s Penetration’

HBO host Bill Maher floated a bizarre sex fantasy on Friday’s edition of Real Time With Bill Maher, questioning whether there has ever been “penetration” between President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

In his opening monologue, Bill Maher repeated the conspiracy theory that Trump is a “Russian agent” amid the ongoing FBI Special Counsel investigation into whether Trump colluded with the Russian government during the 2016 presidential election.

“He did nothing when they told him Russia was meddling in our elections, he fired Comey when he was looking into that shit, he wants to get out of NATO, he met Putin five times,” Maher said. “That’s a lot of times in just a couple of years, always with nobody around. Nobody can know what they’re doing.”

“Forget collusion, I want to know if there’s penetration,” he added, prompting groans from some parts of the audience.

It is not the first time that left-wing comedians have speculated on whether Trump has an ongoing sexual relationship with Vladimir Putin. In May 2017, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) investigated The Late Show host Stephen Colbert after the CBS late-night host joked that the “only thing [Trump’s] mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s cock holster,” a remark that sparked numerous complaints.

Meanwhile, the NBC sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live has also come under criticism within liberal circles for inferring that Trump and Putin have a homosexual relationship.

Someone at SNL has got to stand up and say it's not funny to suggest Trump and Putin are lovers. It's stupid and homophobic and I can't find the joke. And for those who think it's hilarious, you did it, you enjoyed it. Let's get it together, guys. https://t.co/6NfGzqcSmo — John Levenstein (@johnlevenstein) December 2, 2018

