Met Opera Offers Free Tickets to Federal Employees

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 01: Audiences fill the theater during 'The Opera House' screening at the 55th New York Film Festival at The Metropolitan Opera House on October 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal government employees affected by the government shutdown can get some free entertainment in New York.

The Metropolitan Opera says it is offering free tickets to people with government IDs from Saturday through the end of the month. A pair of tickets per performance can be reserved in advance by telephone or in person at the Met box office.

Twelve performances are available: for Bizet’s “Carmen,” Mozart’s “Don Giovanni,” Debussy’s “Pelleas et Melisande,” Cilea’s “Adriana Lecouvreur” and a double bill of Tchaikovsky’s “Iolanta” and Bartok’s “Bluebeard’s Castle.”

