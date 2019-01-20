Box Office: ‘Glass’ Takes Top Spot with $47M, Kevin Hart’s ‘Upside’ Holds Strong at #2

For the weekend of January 19, Universal’s Glass filled up seats, while Kevin Hart’s Upside remained topside at number two. Meanwhile, action kid’s cartoon Dragon Ball Super: Broly bounced in at third place, and DC’s Aquaman stayed above water at fifth.

The star of the weekend was director M. Night Shyamalan’s third entry in his Unbreakable trilogy starring Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, and James McAvoy. Glass brings all three of Shyamalan’s superheroes together for the first time in a psychological thriller to wrap up the series.

Glass shattered the competition, bringing in just over $40 million for its first three days at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo. The debut was still a bit below the studio’s expectations of a $50 million opening, but at a budget of only $20 million, the opening weekend already went a long way to erase its debts.

The third entry in the series seems on track to earn on par with episode two as 2017’s Split took $40 million on its opening weekend and earned about $138 million during its run at home.

Kevin Hart’s dramady, The Upside, proved to have enough legs to stay in the top five and earned itself the number two slot on its second weekend at theaters. The weekend’s take brings its estimated totals to almost $44 million domestically. The Upside, also starring Bryan Cranston, has earned an additional $4 million overseas, so the film has already earned back its $37.5 million budget.

In third place is FUNimation’s newcomer Dragon Ball Super: Broly, which seems to have brought in about ten million in box office dollars here in the U.S. since its opening on Wednesday.

In fourth place, DC’s Aquaman is still swimming along with the big dogs in the top five, earning another $10.3 million to add to its $304.3 million domestic sales. The superhero flick has earned a massive $1.06 billion worldwide and is only just shy of DC’s previous big seller, The Dark Knight. If the movie continues doing this well at theaters, it will become DC’s top earner ever.

Finally, Sony’s webslinger cartoon, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, clung to the top five, swinging in at fifth place and earning $7.25 million this weekend, which brings its total domestic ticket sales to $160 million.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.