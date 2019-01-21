Debra Messing Attacks Covington Teenager: ‘Mocking, Condescending, Disrespecting, A**hole’

Actress Debra Messing joined many of her fellow Hollywood stars in attacking students from Covington Catholic high school following another establishment media racism hoax spreading across social media over the weekend.

“Mocking, condescending, disrespecting, ASSHOLE. CovingtonShame” Debra Messing said.

The teen pictured, Nick Sandmann, attended the March for Life with his fellow students in Washington, D.C. Friday. Toward the end of the day, he and a group of students were approached by a Native American man who began beating a drum in their faces and chanting. Another activist racially disparaged the group, saying, “You white people go back to Europe where you came from! This is not your land!”

This unedited video (with the original sound) is indisputable proof that the Native American man approached the Catholic school kids pic.twitter.com/cFi0qRYDg2 — PolishPatriot™️ (@PolishPatriotTM) January 20, 2019

Sandmann simply standing and smiling at the man sparked an intense online outcry, as he and other students were accused of being racist and “mocking” the man. In a statement, he said, “I was not intentionally making faces at the protestor.”

“I did smile at one point because I wanted him to know that I was not going to become angry… I am a faithful Christian and practicing Catholic, and I always try to live up to the ideals my faith teaches me — to remain respectful of others, and to take no action that would lead to conflict or violence.”

However, the viral footage led to celebrities going crazy in reaction to the students. Kathy Griffin encouraged their doxxing and public shaming, while actor Jeffrey Wright fantasized about the group of students being physically beaten up.