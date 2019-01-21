Hollywood Melts Down over Covington Catholic Race Hoax: ‘This is A Disgrace. This is Not America.’

Hollywood celebrities joined the establishment media this weekend in promoting what has amounted to a hoax campaign targeting Catholic high school students with allegations of “racism” over their encounter with a Native American man at the March for Life.

“This is appalling. The ignorance. The gall. The disrespect. It’s shameful. And sadly on brand. When something like this isnt even surprising, it’s evidence to our place in the cycle of recreating our darker chapters. That Native American man showed incredible strength and dignity,” actor Chris Evans said.

“This is a disgrace. This is not America,” actor Ed Asner said.

Actor Michael Ian Black compared the Catholic school students to a group of white teens harassing and assaulting black civil right-era nonviolent sit-in protesters.

“horrible smug asswipe,” Rosie O’Donnell added.

“Who are these good Christians? What school is teaching them to hate with such contempt and ignorance? How does this behavior reflect the life and lessons of Jesus Christ? They were bussed into DC for the March for ‘Life’” actor Tim Robbins said.

Actor Jeffrey Wright, meanwhile, fantasized about the kids being physically beaten.

“Since they’re in DC, they should take the phucking red hats and MAGA bullshit and get up in some faces over Congress Heights way. The reaction won’t be so dignified. They’ll relocate that smug grin to the back of his pencil-dick neck like he’s asking for,” Wright said.

However, the social-media campaign aimed at the school boys was largely misguided.

Video footage shows the Native American man walking up to the Covington students and confronting them, beating a drum in their faces. The student pictured smiling at him simply looked at him and smirked.

Moreover, the students were not propagating racist abuse, they were being victimized by it. One of the activists who confronted the group told them, “You white people go back to Europe where you came from! This is not your land!”

Other Hollywood stars, like Kathy Griffin and Alyssa Milano, also joined in on the hate campaign against these students.

Check out all the Hollywood hate:

Plus side: A face like that never changes. This image will define his life. No one need ever forgive him. pic.twitter.com/0jrnQ3hQu1 — Michael Green (@andmichaelgreen) January 19, 2019

Thank you to @VinceSchilling of @IndianCountry and many others who identified the proud Native man who is being harassed. He is Mr. Nathan Phillips. I’m reposting this video from “ka_ya11” on IG. This man’s words pierce my heart. The grace. The wisdom. The hope. pic.twitter.com/BKOA40SVq5 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) January 19, 2019

You just told us so much about who you are. I hope you can forgive yourself. I hope you can teach those young “Christians” from @CovCathColonels about kindness and respect. That’s what grown ups and elders are meant to do. https://t.co/gwBp2qHTE6 — Matthew Modine (@MatthewModine) January 20, 2019

⚡️ “High school faces backlash after students in MAGA hats mock Native American veteran”https://t.co/1TpZPKepl1 — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) January 20, 2019

Hate is taught. Raise your children to be better. — Jordan Horowitz (@jehorowitz) January 19, 2019