John Cusack Scolds ‘MAGA Catholics’: ‘Stop Embarrassing the Rest of Us’

Actor John Cusack blasted Trump-supporting Catholics on Monday, calling a group of high school students a “disgrace” following controversy over their confrontation with a Native American activist.

“This Covington School thing is beyond belief…the lack of basic Respect for an elder (any elder) is the number one symptom of a SICK society….MAGA CATHOLICS paving the road of ignorance…” John Cusack said in a social media post.

“you are a DISGRACE…look that word up, it means something….learn your History, Catholics…grow some spine Clergy…lead by example and stop embarrassing the rest of us who know better. There is NO supporting MAGA that can be rationalized,” he continued.

The media exploded this weekend with a vile campaign against a group of high school students from Covington Catholic High School.

A selectively edited video went viral, and many activists and reporters accused the students of racism for allegedly mocking Nathan Phillips, a Native American activist who approached the students and beat a drum in their faces.

The student at the center of the hate, Nick Sandmann, said in a statement Sunday, “I believed that remaining motionless and calm, I was helping to defuse the situation. … I said a silent prayer that the situation would not get out of hand.”

“I was not intentionally making faces at the protestor,” he said. “I did smile at one point because I wanted him to know that I was not going to become angry … I am a faithful Christian and practicing Catholic, and I always try to live up to the ideals my faith teaches me — to remain respectful of others, and to take no action that would lead to conflict or violence.”

Hollywood celebrities have predictably reacted with outrage. Kathy Griffin called for the teenagers to be doxxed and publicly shamed, while Alyssa Milano declared, “the red MAGA hat is the new white hood.”