Lady Gaga: Mike Pence ‘The Worst Representation of What It Means to Be a Christian’

Pop star and left-wing activist Lady Gaga attacked Vice President Mike Pence over the weekend, referring to him as a “disgrace” and attacking him on his Christian faith.

According to video captured during a Lady Gaga show in Las Vegas Saturday, the singer can be heard wondering if “the fucking president of the United States could please put our government back in business.”

We need more people like Gaga to not be afraid and to speak up. What she says here, thank you for using your voice @ladygaga #ENIGMA ❤️💛💚💙💜💖🖤 pic.twitter.com/kPmJim1VUp — Kara (@gagaamour) January 20, 2019

“There are people who live paycheck to paycheck and need their money. And to Mike Pence, who thinks its acceptable that his wife worked at a school that bans LGBTQ, you are wrong,” the 32-year-old said.

“You said we should not discriminate against Christianity. You are the worst representation of what it means to be a Christian. I am a Christian woman, and what I do know about Christianity is that we bear no prejudice and everybody is welcome,” the Grammy-winner continued.

“So you can take all that disgrace, Mr. Pence and you can look yourself in the mirror and you’ll find it right there.”

The Star Is Born star, an outspoken leftist claimed in November that the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court was a message that America doesn’t care about sexual assault.

“We are living in a time where there’s so much conversation about women’s voices being heard,” she said.

“Men listening to those voices. And also, men not listening to those voices. Women being silenced in very public ways, like Dr. [Christine Blasey] Ford with Justice [Brett] Kavanaugh. Judge Kavanaugh being appointed is basically like telling every single woman in the country that’s been assaulted, ‘We don’t care. Or we don’t believe you.'”