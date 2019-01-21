Ruth Gader Ginsburg to Have Cameo Role in ‘Lego Movie 2’

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Gader Ginsburg will make a brief cameo appearance in the upcoming The LEGO Movie 2, the film’s director has confirmed.

In an interview with USA Today, director Mike Mitchell said that he and his producers were all “huge fans” of the left-wing justice, who has recently suffered from serious health complications amid rumors she may be forced to retire from the Supreme Court

“These movies are so full of surprises. And we were thinking, ‘Who’s the last person you would think to see in a Lego film as a minifig?’ Ruth Bader Ginsburg!’ And we’re all huge fans. It made us laugh to think of having her enter this world,” Mitchell explained. “So there will be a real Ruth Bader Ginsburg toy that boys and girls can play with. It will even come with a gavel.”

According to Mitchell, Ginsburg doesn’t have speaking roll but she “does fit into the story, which features siblings playing with a Lego universe. The pioneering Supreme Court Justice’s brief role is part of the creative younger sister’s universe.”

It is not the first time that Ginsburg has been the subject of a major Hollywood production, with the 85-year-old justice last year being the subject of a biopic On the Basis of Sex. Although Ginsburg has reportedly given her blessing for the appearance, she will not voice herself as a digitilized LEGO figure.

“She said, ‘Of course, I’d love to be a Lego figure. That would be cool,'” said Mitchell.

“We just were trying to think of people who should be immortalized in Lego and who seem fun at weddings,” added producers Chris Miller and Phil Lord.

The first LEGO Movie was noted for its progressive streak, with some critics hailing its “anti-capitalist” message about the dangers of excessive consumerism.

The LEGO Movie 2 is set to be released on February 8th.

