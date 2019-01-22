Rapper Cardi B Demands Conservatives ‘Admit Your President Is F*ckin Up This Country’

Rapper Cardi B is tired of “conservatives” inundating her social media messages and is demanding that they “admit” that President Donald Trump is “is fuckin up this country.”

The former exotic dancer jumped to her Twitter account on Tuesday morning to launch a broadside against those “conservatives” she opposes.

“All these conservatives been harassing me and telling me the most disgusting things these past few days,” the Bodak Yellow rapper wrote. “Listen I’m not telling ya to turn liberal all I’m saying is to admit that your president is fuckin up this country right now! Liberal or conservative we ALL suffer as citizens.”

All these conservatives been harassing me and telling me the most disgusting things these past few days.Listen I’m not telling ya to turn liberal all I’m saying is to admit that your president is fuckin up this country right now! Liberal or conservative we ALL suffer as citizens. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 22, 2019

The rapper’s attack came not long after a Daily Caller writer sent out a tweet questioning her sexually explicit song Twerk, in which she and co-artists City Girls dance wearing only body paint.

In the Era of #meToo how exactly does this empower women?

Leftists, @iamcardib , feel free to chime in.

THX .. pic.twitter.com/59fyDxrYAz — Stephanie Hamill (@STEPHMHAMILL) January 21, 2019

Cardi B actually responded to the query by insisting that it means women can do whatever they want.

“It says to women that I can wear and not wear what ever I want. do w.e I want and that NO still means NO,” she replied. “So Stephanie chime in..If I twerk and be half naked does that mean I deserve to get raped and molested ? I want to know what a conservative woman like you thinks.”

It says to women that I can wear and not wear what ever I want. do w.e I want and that NO still means NO. So Stephanie chime in..If I twerk and be half naked does that mean I deserve to get raped and molested ? I want to know what a conservative woman like you thinks https://t.co/8UBQQzO6jK — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 22, 2019

The I Like It singer often jumps into political debates and has also been a vocal supporter of former NFL player and social justice warrior Colin Kaepernick.

Only days ago the rapper claimed that all Trump voters are “racists,” threatened to punch Trump in the face, and joined the far left to condemn Trump over the government shutdown.

