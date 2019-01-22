Singer Chris Brown Arrested, Charged with Rape in Paris

Rapper-singer Chris Brown was arrested in Paris Tuesday following a rape allegation made against him by a 24-year-old woman.

The alleged sexual assault reportedly took place on the night of January 15-16th.

AP News reports:

The Grammy Award-winning singer was detained Monday on potential charges of aggravated rape and drug infractions and remained in custody Tuesday, a judicial official said. Investigators have another two days to decide whether to let him go or file preliminary charges. … The woman who filed the Paris complaint said she met Brown and his friends overnight Jan. 15-16 at the club Le Crystal in the 8th arrondissement near the Champs-Elysees, and then they all went to the Mandarin Oriental Hotel near the Concorde Plaza in central Paris, according to the official. The Mandarin Oriental would not comment on the investigation, and Le Crystal could not immediately be reached. There was no unusual activity outside either site.

Chris Brown has been in legal trouble repeatedly over the last decade. He was convicted of assault charges after he beat singer Rihanna in 2009, and in May 2018, he was sued over alleged sexual assault.

The 29-year-old singer has also been an angry critic of President Donald Trump and has aligned himself with the Black Lives Matter movement.

“F–k Trump and f–k the pigs,” Brown said in 2016 after a Trump rally in North Carolina. “Man, this sh–t is getting crazy. Black people getting assaulted at f–king rallies where you’re supposed to talk at,” he also said.

The “Ayo” singer also lashed out at the police after they arrived at his house in 2016 after he allegedly threatened a woman with a gun. In a video posted to Instagram, he said, “I ain’t did sh*t, I ain’t gonna do sh*t, and it’s always going to be f*ck the police. Black lives matter!”