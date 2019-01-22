Sarah Silverman: Trans Troops ‘More’ Heroic Than Rest of Military

Actress Sarah Silverman declared Tuesday that transgender military members are actually “more” heroic than others serving their nation.

“Are you fucking kidding me?! 2) what other horrible thing is this news a decoy for at the expense of our heroes – our trans military are heroes like the rest — more so —because they have to deal with this shit from people whose lives & way of life they are protecting,” Sarah Silverman said.

This outburst was in response to the Supreme Court allowing President Donald Trump’s ban on transgender troops serving the military Tuesday.

Silverman has a history of unhinged and angry social media postings. During the confirmation hearings of Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh, she openly wished for the president to be “violated.”

“I hope you someday understand what it is to be held down against your will and violated. Your compassion is startless,” the 48-year-old said in a social media post after Trump said that anti-Kavanaugh protesters were being paid by George Soros.

I hope you someday understand what it is to be held down against your will and violated. Your compassion is startless https://t.co/ujlTX8Wr9X — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) October 5, 2018

The comedian also said in October that Trump had gone “full Hitler” because he referred to himself as a “nationalist” at a rally in Texas. In January, her political Hulu show I Love You, America was cancelled after a disappointing one season.

Of course Sarah Silverman wasn’t the only smug celebrity to sound off on this ruling. Check the Hollywood freakout below.

No One Is Really Safe In trump’s America Unless They’re

MEMBER OF MAR-A-LAGO, LIVE IN trump TOWER,WHITE, OR WEARS MAGA HAT.

My Amazing Trans Son

Is Kind,Smart,Strong Loving, Talented,&Patriotic American🇺🇸.

trump “Judges NO ONE By The

The Content Of Their Character” — Cher (@cher) January 22, 2019

I stand in total solidarity with my Trans sisters and brothers as they continue to fight for their inalienable rights. You are not alone. #TransRightsAreHumanRights https://t.co/RXsUTNBR4E — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 22, 2019

Today’s SCOTUS decision permitting the Trump administration to continue its ban on trans servicemembers while the litigation is pending is a travesty of justice and a blow to the heart of all notions of equality and fairness. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 22, 2019