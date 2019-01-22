Sarah Silverman: Trans Troops ‘More’ Heroic Than Rest of Military

Sarah Silverman does a red carpet interview during CineVegas's opening night and world movie premiere of Saint John of Las Vegas, Wednesday, June 10, 2009 at The Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison)
AP Photo/Eric Jamison

Actress Sarah Silverman declared Tuesday that transgender military members are actually “more” heroic than others serving their nation.

“Are you fucking kidding me?! 2) what other horrible thing is this news a decoy for at the expense of our heroes – our trans military are heroes like the rest — more so —because they have to deal with this shit from people whose lives & way of life they are protecting,” Sarah Silverman said.

This outburst was in response to the Supreme Court allowing President Donald Trump’s ban on transgender troops serving the military Tuesday.

Silverman has a history of unhinged and angry social media postings. During the confirmation hearings of Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh, she openly wished for the president to be “violated.”

“I hope you someday understand what it is to be held down against your will and violated. Your compassion is startless,” the 48-year-old said in a social media post after Trump said that anti-Kavanaugh protesters were being paid by George Soros.

The comedian also said in October that Trump had gone “full Hitler” because he referred to himself as a “nationalist” at a rally in Texas. In January, her political Hulu show I Love You, America was cancelled after a disappointing one season.

Of course Sarah Silverman wasn’t the only smug celebrity to sound off on this ruling. Check  the Hollywood freakout below.

