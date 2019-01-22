Trevor Noah on Covington Teenager: Everyone ‘Wants to Punch That Kid’

Daily Show host Trevor Noah attacked the Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann Monday, saying “everyone that sees that smug look wants to punch that kid.”

“So you see the story you see a video of a kid who has a Native American man who’s playing his drum, and these kids are around the guy and they’re all jeering and they’re dancing–he’s got the smug look on his face.”

“And let’s not lie, everyone that sees that smug look wants to punch that kid, right? I even saw conservative people online, when the first video, they were like ‘Look at that face, you wanna punch that face.’ Cause he does, and it’s not that–Trump or not, that he just looks like an asshole that’s how you look when you’re a teenager at that age,” he said.

Noah did say that there were two sides to the incident, calling it a “weird story,” and saying, “I feel like depending on who is holding the camera, their story made them look like the victim.” However, he still mocked the students’ claim that they were afraid.

The media controversy over the allegedly “racist” actions of the Covington Catholic High School students continues to enrage the left. Nick Sandmann, the student at the center of the controversy, was smirking at a Native American activist who was beating a drum and chanting in his face.

Many scrambled to accuse Sandmann of “mocking” the Native American man, however, footage shows that he approached them, and that it was actually the Covington students who were victims of racial abuse from an activist who told them, “You white people go back to Europe where you came from! This is not your land!”

Hollywood celebrities have been participating in the hate campaign as well, with Kathy Griffin encouraging her followers to doxx the students, and actor Jeffrey Wright openly fantasizing about the minor students getting physically attacked.