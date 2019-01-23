Jim Carrey Compares Covington High Students to ‘Baby Snakes’

Actor Jim Carrey worked up another politically charged artwork over the furor surrounding the schoolchildren from Covington Catholic High School, falsely depicting them as hateful “Baby Snakes” mocking a Native American activist.

“Baby Snakes,” Jim Carrey captioned the image, which appears to show Covington student Nick Sandmann and others smirking and snarling at Native American activist Nathan Phillips.

The incident, which took place last week during the Indigenous People’s March in Washington D.C., has become the source of a nationwide dispute after leading journalists and Hollywood figures attacked the students as racist and called on them to be condemned, harassed, and even assaulted.

However, more detailed video evidence later showed that the students had been taunted with racial slurs, while Sandmann had merely stood his ground to show he didn’t feel threatened. In a statement released over the weekend, he claimed he was merely trying to defuse the situation:

I was not intentionally making faces at the protester. I did smile at one point because I wanted him to know that I was not going to become angry, intimidated or be provoked into a larger confrontation. I am a faithful Christian and practicing Catholic, and I always try to live up to the ideals my faith teaches me — to remain respectful of others, and to take no action that would lead to conflict or violence.

President Donald Trump has since weighed in on the affair, describing them as “symbols of Fake News and how evil it can be,” after the students were subject to a hate campaign led by Hollywood and the mainstream media.

Nick Sandmann and the students of Covington have become symbols of Fake News and how evil it can be. They have captivated the attention of the world, and I know they will use it for the good – maybe even to bring people together. It started off unpleasant, but can end in a dream! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2019

Carrey, meanwhile, is known for his unapologetically anti-Trump and anti-conservative artwork. Many of his drawings are vulgar and controversial, although the 56-year-old claims it is his way of dealing with the “pain” he feels of life under the Trump administration, who he believes are driving the country toward “suffering beyond all imagination.”

“I feel feelings, and that’s the only way I can deal with them is to turn them into something positive,” he explained last October. “All pain equals art.”

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.