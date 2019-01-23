Michael Rapaport Triggered By Covington Students: ‘Catholic School Cucks,’ ‘C*cksuckers’

Actor Michael Rapaport went on a vulgar tirade against the Covington Catholic High School students, calling them “MAGA hat-wearing sh*t stains.”

“You see the video of these Catholic school teenage fuckboys? Handjobs. Harassing, getting in the face of these Native American people,” Michael Rapaport said in a video.

He continued to attack the minor students, saying, “You little shitstain, you got no fuckin’ life. Go play some video games. Go try to bird dog some chicks, you fuckin’ little creeps. Shorty shitstain. Handjob. Catholic school cuck. Fuckboy…Where’s these people’s parents? You little fuckin’ scumbag.”

“You fuckin’ loser. You little Kentucky Catholic school cocksuckers,” the Hitch actor also said.

Despite the homophobic attack on minor students, the video is still up on Twitter.

The Hollywood hate campaign against the group of Kentucky teenagers is ongoing.

Daily Show host Trevor Noah remarked that “everyone that sees that smug look wants to punch that kid.”

Kathy Griffin also called for the students to be doxxed, saying, “Ps. The reply from the school was pathetic and impotent. Name these kids. I want NAMES. Shame them. If you think these fuckers wouldn’t dox you in a heartbeat, think again.”

However, despite the social media campaign against the students, video footage proves that the Native American man, Nathan Phillips, approached them first and began loudly chanting and beating a drum in their faces. The students were also racially abused by an activist who told them “You white people go back to Europe where you came from! This is not your land!”