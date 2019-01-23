Rapper Offset Melts over Government Shutdown: ‘That’s Some Slave Sh*t’

Rapper Offset blasted President Donald Trump over the ongoing partial government shutdown in a new interview, comparing government workers not being paid to slavery.

“This ain’t supposed to be going down. Not in America,” Offset told Esquire. “We got our chest out, we got the money, we got the cars, we got the celebrities, we got the stars, everybody wants to be like us. All these other countries when I go there, they’re inspired by us.”

“Seeing people talk about how they can’t pay their bills but they have to work. That’s some slave shit. I don’t really get into it politics because I’m usually on the other side of it.”

“There’s black mothers with jobs, and now you take their jobs away. And then the president, I don’t really want to speak on him but he’s rich. Make a nigga respect you, because a nigga don’t respect you. He’s rich and has these folks struggling,” the rapper, real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus said.

The 27-year-old artist joins his wife, rapper Cardi B, in expressing hatred for President Donald Trump.

Last week, Cardi B attacked Trump and his supporters in a series of vulgar rants on social media.

“This shit is really fucking serious bro. This shit is crazy. Our country is in a hellhole right now. All for a fucking wall,” the “Money” rapper said.

“You promised these fucking racist rednecks that you was gonna build the wall, but you know that was impossible,” Cardi B, real name Belcalis Almánzar, said.

“But they voted for you and you promised them this shit so now you have to do it.”