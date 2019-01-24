Azealia Banks Attacks ‘Inbred’ Irish People and then Demand Defense from Bullying

Rapper Azealia Banks denigrated Irish people as “inbred leprechauns” in a social media screed on Wednesday, subsequently asking mixed martial artist Connor McGregor — an Irish prize fighter — for “help” in mitigating the backlash she received.

Banks wrote that the Irish lack “white privilege.”

“Because most of you can’t talk or write lol. You lot are a bunch of prideful inbred leprechauns who have ZERO global influence and ZERO white privilege,” the New York rapper said. “The rest of the world’s white folks don’t want to associate you lot at all and it’s because you are barbarians.”

Banks also wrote: “I’m happiest knowing the Irish are all quarantined on an isle so they can continue to inbreed and keep their defective genes from the rest of humanity.”

“Don’t you have a famine to go die in?” asked Banks of a presumably Irish Instagram user.

The Daily Mail reported:

The 27-year-old rapper made her initial comments on her Instagram account, after storming off an aircraft scheduled to fly from London’s Gatwick Airport to Dublin, following a row with an Aer Lingus air stewardess. The vile rant comes after Azealia Banks dedicated her Dublin show to ‘beautiful Irish women’ on Tuesday – one day after branding them ‘f***ing ugly’ during an extraordinary social media rant.

Banks had a contentious exchange with an Aer Lingus — an Irish airline — flight attendant, according to the Daily Mail. A witness claims to have heard Banks say, “I am on this flight and I am famous.”

Banks later wrote of her airline incident:

People are so addicted to Azealia Banks trauma porn that they hop on ANY opportunity to try and make it seem like my life is all sad and horrible. I’m FINE GUYS! I didn’t get kicked off the plane. I got off the plane on my own. When I got off the plane they kept chastising me and saying they were gonna call the police (for no reason) and it made me cry. my Dublin show at the academy is part of a series of joints to rebuild my profile in Ireland and the UK. Im honestly so grateful the show went well!!!! I’ve been really really missing all my friends across the pond and if I have to drive ten hours to a four hour ferry to preserve my peace of mind and be in the highest spirits to re-connect with my people then A bitch has to do what she has to do!!!!!!!

On Thursday, Azealia Banks posted a video of her disembarking a plane. She did not indicate if the video is from the aforementioned incident with Aer Lingus.

The “Broke with Expensive Taste” singer said she plans to file a complaint against Aer Lingus.

Banks said in an Instagram video, “It’s always the same sh*t when I come to the UK. Getting singled out by the haggard, old white ladies, every f*cking time…they’re like ‘Oh who is this black girl in business class?’…They always trying to play you like ‘It’s not racism’.

The 27-year-old claimed to have been “treated like a wild animal” on a “travel day from hell.”

“I am so over it. This is not what I signed up for when I was a little girl and I wanted to be a superstar,” Banks concluded.

