Watch: Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsey Drops F-Bomb 128 Times During Interview

Famously foul-mouthed TV chef Gordon Ramsey may have set a record in a recent interview by letting loose the f-word a whopping 128 times in just thirty minutes.

Gordan Ramsey was appearing on the interview show, Hot Ones, where stars field questions while wolfing down increasingly hotter levels of spicy wings.

During the interview, Ramsey’s language was just as spicy as the hot wings he was chomping. BBQ sauce and f-words flew with abandon as the TV chef gobbled the bits of chicken. But as he got to a wing slathered in a sauce called “Reaper Sauce,” the 16,000 Scoville-level sauce sent him over the edge.

The burning sauce even brought out a few “shits.”

“I feel like that’s burning a new ring in my fucking ass. Shit! Now I know what that fucking song means, ‘Ring of Fire.’ Was that Johnny Cash?”

As the show came to its end, Ramsay was apparently just about finished with the whole episode. Telling the host that he was done, Ramsay blurted out, “Fuck off! Right now I need to see a fucking doctor. Fuck yourself!”

