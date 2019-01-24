Kate Hudson Raising Her Daughter ‘Genderless’: ‘We Don’t Know What She’s Going to Identify As’

Actress Kate Hudson says she and her partner are raising their daughter to be “genderless” and that they intend to let the child “choose” her gender, according to an interview with AOL.

With her boyfriend, musician Danny Fujikawa, Kate Hudson gave birth to Rani Rose three months ago, but the Almost Famous star said she is trying something new with her first daughter.

While insisting that having a girl is a bit different than having her two boys from a previous relationship, Hudson said, “It doesn’t really change my approach, but there’s definitely a difference.”

In fact, the Avatar 2 star is not even going to force her daughter to be her daughter, she claims.

“I think you just raise your kids individually regardless – like a genderless [approach],” the 39-year-old actress said.

Still, Hudson thinks her three-month-old daughter already has a “feminine energy.”

“I will say that, right now, she is incredibly feminine in her energy, her sounds, and her way. It’s very different from the boys, and it’s really fun to actually want to buy kids’ clothes,” Hudson told AOL.

Hudson also said that she did not need any advice about raising a girl from her famous mother, actress Goldie Hawn.

“I was a daughter! I lived it!” she said.

