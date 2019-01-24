Rob Reiner: Trump ‘Will Not Beat Brilliant’ Nancy Pelosi for His ‘Pointless Wall’

Hollywood film director Rob Reiner warned that the “weak” and “childish” President Donald Trump would fail to defeat the “brilliant” Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi over the partial government shutdown, as the two sides remain in a stalemate over funding for security and constructing a border wall.

“He will not get his pointless wall. He will not deliver his SOTU until he opens the government. He will not beat Nancy Pelosi. She is a strong brilliant experienced public servant. He is a weak childish incompetent fool. #TrumpShutdown,” Rob Reiner said.

The current government shutdown is now the longest in U.S. history, with the two sides engaged in a stand-off over the Democrat’s refusal to provide funding for a wall on the southern border.

But this is not the first time that Reiner has praised Pelosi’s skill as a politician. Last month, the 71-year-old claimed that the San Francisco Democrat had “world class skills” and would “clean Donald Trump’s clock” in any negotiation.

“When you’re a horrendous deal maker, it’s particularly daunting to go up against someone who has world class skills. Nancy Pelosi will clean Donald Trump’s clock,” he wrote. “There will be no ridiculous wall. The desperate fool will continue to flail & ultimately fail. #TrumpResign.”

Reiner is known for his colorful and somewhat unhinged outbursts against the president. In December, the Stand By Me director denounced Trump as a “sick delusional criminal fuck,” declaring that he would soon face his “ultimate comeuppance.”

Looking forward to seeing how the lying malignant narcissist responds to the avalanche of criminality that will continue to bury him. Can’t undersell how sweet his ultimate comeuppance will be. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 7, 2018

