Rosie O’Donnell: ‘Nothing Would Make Me Happier’ than President Kamala Harris

Left-wing activist and actress Rosie O’Donnell said in a new interview that “nothing” would make her happier than a President Kamala Harris.

“Nothing would make me happier,” Rosie O’Donnell told TMZ about the prospect of Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) winning in 2020.

“I think Amy Klobuchar and Kamala Harris, there’s a bunch of women who are really strong out there. And, Elizabeth Warren–I’m a huge supporter of hers as well. But, nothing would make me happier than Kamala Harris, I got to tell you,” she said.

The former View host heaped praise on Harris, saying, “To watch her question all of those senators with the kind of precision that she does. And she has an actual large vocabulary, unlike our president who says ‘We had a great, great, great, great meeting.'”

The 56-year-old also slammed President Trump’s decision to ban transgender people from serving in the military.

“It’s just another distraction, and you know he kicks anyone he can, any minority group, anyone who doesn’t look exactly like him,” she said. “He devalues, and abuses, wantonly, with impunity, and we need to get him out and we need to start with articles of impeachment right away.”

The SMILF actress recently predicted that there wouldn’t even be a 2020 election with President Trump, because he’d be arrested before that.

“I think he’ll be arrested,” she said earlier this month. “I believe in America and I believe in our political system and I believe we will right the wrong of the tyranny of Donald Trump.”