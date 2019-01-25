Christian Bale: Trump Is a ‘Clown,’ But ‘Clowns Can Do a Lot of Damage’

Actor Christian Bale lashed out at President Donald Trump in a new interview, calling him a “clown” with an “enormous ego.”

“He’s (Trump) bombastic, he’s loud,” Christian Bale said. “Cheney was quiet and secretive and far more capable, far more brilliant.”

Bale portrays Dick Cheney in the new film Vice, which tells the story of the former vice president and his life in the George W. Bush administration. At the Golden Globes, Bale thanked “Satan” for giving him the “inspiration” to play Cheney.

Christian Bale made sure to thank Satan during his #GoldenGlobes acceptance speech: pic.twitter.com/DU3cq1cKUf — Vulture (@vulture) January 7, 2019

The American Psycho actor also said that unlike Dick Cheney, President Trump doesn’t have a good understanding of how the government works.

“In terms of their ability to understand government, there’s no comparison. Trump doesn’t understand it, Cheney did, that’s what made him so powerful, these decades within the government,” he said. “Whereas Trump is sort of a clown by comparison. Clowns can do a lot of damage but fingers crossed in the next two years that doesn’t happen.”

“But I would say because of his enormous ego, Trump is actually far less dangerous–providing he doesn’t go bloody pushing the button–than Cheney,” Bale also said.

The 44-year-old joins most of his fellow Hollywood stars in expressing hatred for the president.

In 2017, the Dark Knight actor ripped into Trump, saying his presidency is a “genuine tragedy” for America.