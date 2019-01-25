Hollywood Rejoices over Roger Stone Arrest: ‘Love Waking Up to an Indictment!’

Left-wing Hollywood celebrities could hardly contain their joy Friday after Roger Stone, a long time confidante of President Donald Trump, was arrested in Florida.

According to a statement from the special counsel’s office, Roger Stone was indicted for “one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, five counts of false statements, and one count of witness tampering.”

"FBI. Open the door.” Watch exclusive CNN footage of the FBI arresting longtime Trump associate Roger Stone. Stone has been indicted by a grand jury on charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller. https://t.co/ZQCuuxLHAG pic.twitter.com/moQwNndB91 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 25, 2019

Hollywood celebrities exploded with joy, tying Stone’s arrest to President Trump and allegations of Russian “collusion.”

“Working our way up the food chain. And keeping the government shut is not going to allow the lying puerile sociopath to escape the consequences of his crimes. Paid or unpaid law enforcement will not allow this fool to conspire with an enemy to steal an election,” director Rob Reiner declared.

Working our way up the food chain. And keeping the government shut is not going to allow the lying puerile sociopath to escape the consequences of his crimes. Paid or unpaid law enforcement will not allow this fool to conspire with an enemy to steal an election. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) January 25, 2019

Star Trek actor George Takei chimed in, “With that tattoo of Nixon on his back, Roger Stone’s friends in prison will get to look at a crook and a liar no matter which side of him they are facing.”

With that tattoo of Nixon on his back, Roger Stone's friends in prison will get to look at a crook and a liar no matter which side of him they are facing. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 25, 2019

Actress Alyssa Milano tied the arrest to the government shutdown, saying, “Furloughed FBI agents arresting Roger Stone. Good morning.”

VIDEO: Furloughed FBI agents arresting Roger Stone. Good morning. pic.twitter.com/n3S5scJFVz — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 25, 2019

Kathy Griffin simply told Stone, “Bye bitch.”

To Roger Stone pic.twitter.com/FFnXE7um3M — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 25, 2019

“Two years ago -we knew where this was all heading – stone indictment – means don jr -or trump -directly connected ( of Course ) to everything – You’ll have 10 more smoking guns to choose from -if the 40 or so public ones not enough Impeach,” actor John Cusack said.

Two years ago -we knew where this was all heading – stone indictment – means don jr -or trump -directly connected ( of Course ) to everything –

You’ll have 10 more smoking guns to choose from -if the 40 or so public ones not enough

Impeach — John Cusack (@johncusack) January 25, 2019

“I love waking up to an indictment! Like the smell of Napalm in the morning,” Chelsea Handler exclaimed.

I love waking up to an indictment! Like the smell of Napalm in the morning. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) January 25, 2019

Check out all the Hollywood reactions.

OOPS! THEY GOT HIM!!

Indicting Roger Stone, Mueller Shows Link Between Trump Campaign and WikiLeaks https://t.co/Fr0HONS2kK — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) January 25, 2019

“Sir, please put on your spats, homburg with the peacock feather, watch fob and pince-nez and come quietly.” https://t.co/P46WLGbtaK — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 25, 2019

That makes for a lotta “coffee boys” huh @PressSec ??? Sarah Sanders on Stone arrest: ‘Nothing to do with the president’ | TheHill https://t.co/EbuSrFQ3yD — Michael Kelly (@michaeljkellyjr) January 25, 2019

Should read, ‘the FBI, while not getting paid…’ https://t.co/J4fb17eZXv — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) January 25, 2019

Anyone even tangentially associated with Trump experiencing karma makes me feel warm, but I will only achieve True Shimmering Cloud of Bliss when Pence and Ivanka are sent to the mines. https://t.co/tsIlY7koAU — rob delaney (@robdelaney) January 25, 2019

Roger Stone, clap clap, clap-clap-clap — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) January 25, 2019