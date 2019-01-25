Hollywood Rejoices over Roger Stone Arrest: ‘Love Waking Up to an Indictment!’

Left-wing Hollywood celebrities could hardly contain their joy Friday after Roger Stone, a long time confidante of President Donald Trump, was arrested in Florida.

According to a statement from the special counsel’s office, Roger Stone was indicted for “one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, five counts of false statements, and one count of witness tampering.”

Hollywood celebrities exploded with joy, tying Stone’s arrest to President Trump and allegations of Russian “collusion.”

“Working our way up the food chain. And keeping the government shut is not going to allow the lying puerile sociopath to escape the consequences of his crimes. Paid or unpaid law enforcement will not allow this fool to conspire with an enemy to steal an election,” director Rob Reiner declared.

Star Trek actor George Takei chimed in, “With that tattoo of Nixon on his back, Roger Stone’s friends in prison will get to look at a crook and a liar no matter which side of him they are facing.”

Actress Alyssa Milano tied the arrest to the government shutdown, saying, “Furloughed FBI agents arresting Roger Stone. Good morning.”

Kathy Griffin simply told Stone, “Bye bitch.”

“Two years ago -we knew where this was all heading – stone indictment – means don jr -or trump -directly connected ( of Course ) to everything – You’ll have 10 more smoking guns to choose from -if the 40 or so public ones not enough Impeach,” actor John Cusack said.

“I love waking up to an indictment! Like the smell of Napalm in the morning,” Chelsea Handler exclaimed.

