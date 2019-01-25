Hollywood Roasts Trump over Shutdown Deal: ‘Art of the Kneel’

Hollywood celebrities are dragging President Donald Trump through the mud over his decision to temporarily re-open the government, after more than a month of a partial shutdown, without getting any funding for the border wall in return.

Following Trump announcing the plan from the Rose Garden Friday, Hollywood sprung into action to celebrate Nancy Pelosi and mock the president for “caving” on the wall.

“NANCY SCORES!” Jim Carrey said in a social media post along with a drawing of Trump missing a soccer goal while wearing a shirt reading “Number 1 Loser.”

“What a waste. Mr. Art of the Deal caves. 35 days of hurting 800,000 federal workers for nothing. Your incompetence is breathtaking. Since you’ll eventually be thrown out of office for conspiring with an enemy to steal an election, why don’t you get the hell out now. TrumpResign,” left-wing director Rob Reiner said.

“Trump agreed to reopen the government for three weeks while negotiations continued — with no apparent wall funding concessions from Democrats,” Breitbart News reported on Friday.

Cher exploded on Trump in typical fashion, saying, “trump PUT 800,000,FEDERAL WORKERS AND 1 &1/2 MILLION GOVERNMENT CONTRACTORS IN DANGER OF ‘LOSING EVERYTHING 4 ABSOLUTELY N-O-T-H-I-N-G’!!”

“THIS IS THE SAME DEAL HE AGREED TO IN DECEMBER‼️ IF A PRESIDENT COULD BE IMPEACHED FOR BEING A COWARD,LIAR & IMBECILE trump WOULD BE GONE.”

Celebrity activist Alyssa Milano took offense at the fact that Trump mentioned illegal aliens committing rape in his speech.

“Someone should tell Trump that every time he uses rape in a speech sexual assault survivors everywhere are triggered,” she said.

“It’s nice to see the guy who wrote The Art of the Deal bring the country to its knees for absolutely nothing,” actor Albert Brooks said.

“The next shutdown could potentially start on Feb. 14 which means this Valentine’s Day, Trump is going to screw every American all at once!” Samantha Bee joked.

Rosie O’Donnell reacted simply, “huge loss for trumpy.”

Check out all the Hollywood gloating.

