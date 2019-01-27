Country Rocker Charlie Daniels: New York Abortion Law Creates ‘New Auschwitz’

Veteran country rock star Charlie Daniels took New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to task over the passage of a new law in the Empire State legalizing abortion into the third trimester under some circumstances.

“Watch the wrinkles on Cuomo’s face lengthen as the ramifications of the thousands of murders he has sanctioned come to bear on him,” Charlie Daniels said in a social media post Saturday.

“The NY legislature has created a new Auschiwitz dedicated to the execution of a whole segment of defenseless citizens. Satan is smiling,” the “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” singer said.

Indeed, the New York legislature approved a bill this week that dramatically widens the circumstances under which women can seek abortions.

The law states in part, “Every individual who becomes pregnant has the fundamental right to choose to carry the pregnancy to term, to give birth to a child, or to have an abortion, pursuant to this article.”

Daniels spoke out last year against Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer over his immigration agenda.

“Senator Schumer, one time, just one time i’d love to hear you speak about the men and women who bled and died for you with as much compassion as you speak about illegals in this country,” the 82-year-old said.

