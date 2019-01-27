Watch: ‘Harry Potter’ Star Daniel Radcliffe Rails Against Tom Brady for Having a MAGA Hat

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe went on the attack against New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady for the NFL star’s apparent support of President Donald Trump.

Daniel Radcliffe, who fancies himself a big NFL fan, scoffed at the Patriot’s long winning record and said the “whole world” is rooting against them in the upcoming Super Bowl.

“The whole world is rooting against the Patriots … sorry,” Radcliffe told Variety.

But Radcliffe also had a particular message for five-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

“Take that MAGA hat out your locker,” the actor angrily said. He added that Brady should “stop winning things.”

Radcliffe insisted that the whole country is against Brady because he has kept a red Donald Trump campaign hat in his locker. “I feel like that was the moment when we were like, as a country, ‘Oh, c’mon, dude, we all want to be behind you, you’re awesome, don’t put that in there.'”

Daniel Radcliffe says he’s rooting for the Rams in the #SuperBowl and has a message for Tom Brady: "Take that MAGA hat out your locker" | #Sundance #VarietyStudio presented by @ATT pic.twitter.com/uGI608bP3b — Variety (@Variety) January 26, 2019

“So [I’m rooting for the] Rams. I don’t know if they’re going to win, but I want them to,” the Swiss Army Man actor added.

Brady is well known as a supporter of President Trump though he has taken pains to note that he does not always agree with Trump’s actions and policies.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.